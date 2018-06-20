Raazi Worldwide Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal Starrer Crosses The 200 Crore Mark

Raazi, a political thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal garners 207 crore worldwide. Raazi has been collecting huge numbers since it’s release. It’s positive reviews and good word of mouth added to it’s glory.

Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar was released on May 11 and is still running at the theatres even in week 6, despite new releases every week. Raazi being a woman oriented film and directed by a female directed has certainly made everyone associated with the film proud. Also, being a non-franchise film, the success of Raazi is one of it’s kind. It’s finally time to make way for female-lead films.

Raazi is a spy thriller, which captures the journey of a girl called Sehmat and how she turns into a spy for the Indian government. The film produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions also stars Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles.