Raazi Box Office: This Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Still Surviving The Storm!

Raazi Box Office: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has been doing tremendously well ever since it released. Audiences have loved the film and how! Alia and Vicky’s outstanding performance and Meghna Gulzar’s amazing vision have been appreciated by all.

Not only the audience, even the critics couldn’t stop gushing over this film. The film has done both critically and commercially well.

The film being in its 6th week, it hasn’t stopped digging gold at the box office. This Alia Bhatt starrer is a proof that today content is the real king! In its 6th week, Raazi has collected 1.30 crores and now the film stands at the total amount of 122.52 crores. The film is on its way to touch the 130 crore mark and it might succeed in doing so if it continues to earn well at the box office. Raazi has still time to collect a whopping amount till Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju hits the theatres.

The makers of Raazi might be rejoicing in joy as the film has garnered 207 crores at the worldwide box office too. Raazi being a woman oriented film and directed by a female directed has certainly made everyone associated with the film proud. Also, being a non-franchise film, the success of Raazi is one of it’s kind. It’s finally time to make way for female-lead films.

Raazi is a spy thriller, which captures the journey of a girl called Sehmat and how she turns into a spy for the Indian government. The film produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions also stars Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles.