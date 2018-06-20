Raazi Box Office: This Alia Bhatt Starrer Continues Its Winning Streak Even In The 6th Week!

Box Office: Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi released on May 11 and ever since, hasn’t shown any signs of stopping even in its 6th week. The spy thriller has managed to give tough competition to all new Bollywood releases like Parmanu and Bioscopewala and even three big Hollywood releases- Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and now Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Raazi has been going strong since its release. The movie broke various records and has continued its winning streak even in its 6th week. The movie collected an amount of 15 lakhs on its 6th Tuesday and now stands with a total amount of 122.22 crores.

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Raazi is considered as one of her best roles till date. Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Soni Razdan (Alia’s mother), Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat.

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who has featured in a mix of Marathi and Hindi movies, says the success of her latest project “Raazi” has opened up a lot of opportunities for her.

In “Raazi“, a spy thriller, Amruta plays sister-in-law to the lead character essayed by Alia Bhatt. She has also appeared in the web series “Damaged”.

“I think ‘Raazi‘ has opened a door for me to explore different mediums. As an actor, I want to work everywhere and language and medium should not be a barrier. We shot the web series actually 15 months ago but before the web show goes online, ‘Raazi‘ released and that has changed a lot of things,” she told IANS.

“I have been working in the industry for quite some time, but I think now all the right things are happening in the right manner. I have gained a certain amount of visibility among the national audience. I am glad.”

She feels that while “Raazi” had a focus on Alia’s role, “everyone’s characters were well-written and so all the supporting cast members got equal visibility and importance”.