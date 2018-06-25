Raazi Box Office: Alia Bhatt Starrer Ends A Successful Weekend 7

Surprising trade pundits and critics with her performance, Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has stunned audiences worldwide. The film has already been declared a Blockbuster and is one of this year’s highest grossing films.

After running for weeks the movie has successfully crossed the 100 crore mark and that too with style. Meghna Gulzar directorial opened to an impressive first-week collection of 56.59 crores. Marching successfully to its 7th consecutive weekend it brought in a decent 65 lakhs despite action thriller Race 3 eating out the market. Even when the Salman Khan starrer released last week, Raazi managed to collect a respectable 1.30 crores in its 6th week.

The grand total of this superhit patriotic thriller stands at a massive 123.17 crores in India alone.

The Alia Bhatt starer beating all odds still continues to run in cinemas. Even with tough competitions from movies like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Veere Di Wedding and 102 Not Out, the film has been nothing short of a miracle. Hope is still alive as the numbers just go on to prove how content-driven films too work in the box office.

Based on Harinder Sikka’s book “Calling Sehmat”, the story of the film “Raazi” revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighboring country to protect her own.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.