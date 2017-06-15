Raabta Remains Low On Its 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has failed to attract the audiences towards theatres. The romantic drama remained low on its 1st Wednesday and collected around 2 crores* at the box office. It now stands with a grand total of 22.71 crores.

The film will not even cross the 25 crore mark in its opening week at the box office.

Today’s collection will be lower compared to yesterday since an important match is lined up for the day – semi-final between India and Bangladesh.

Raabta had collected 15.93 crores in its opening weekend. The movie raked in 5.61 crores on its opening day and witnessed a steady response on Saturday and Sunday by raking in 5.11 crore and 5.21 crore respectively. The film is not going to be a successful venture at the Box Office, clearly.

Talking about failure, Sushant said, “Failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussion. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room…,” Sushant told IANS.

Raabta is produced and directed by Dinesh Vijan and it also stars Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

Another release, Behen Hogi Teri continued to be low as well. The film brought in around 20 lakhs* yesterday and now stands with a total of 2.05 crore*.

The film had a rustic title, a slang, was expected to be a sure-shot magnet that would attract viewers to the theatres. The theme of the film is a common occurrence in small towns and is thus relatable. However, even this one failed to please the audience.