Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta has taken a slow start at the box office. The romantic drama opened to around 10-15% occupancy in the morning shows.

Surprisingly last films of both the leads – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story and Dilwale opened well at the domestic market.

The film now needs to show tremendous growth in the evening and night shows to stand with a decent opening day collections. The opening weekend business will be very crucial for this film since it will ultimately show its fate in the weekdays.

Since the film garnered negative to average reviews, the word of mouth is mixed, which will definitely affect its business.

Raabta is produced and directed by Dinesh Vijan and it also stars Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be soon seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady of the film. Drive will be produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar under the reputed banner of Dharma Productions. Post that, Sushant will feature in Romeo Akbar Walter. The film is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018. Sushant will also share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan in science-fiction space film Chanda Mama Door Ke, which is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be sharing the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film will hit the screens on 18th August this year.