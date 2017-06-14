Raabta Inches Towards 25 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Raabta has failed to charm the audience with its theme of reincarnation and has resulted in remaining slow at the box office.

The film has earned approximately 2.25 crores on its first Tuesday and now stands with a grand total of 20.71 crores at the Indian box office. Director Dinesh Vijan’s film has collected 5.61 crores on Friday, 5.11 crores on Saturday, 5.21 crores on Sunday and 2.53 crores on Monday. The film is now inching towards 25 crore mark and we hope the film reaches the mark before its second weekend.

Raabta has seen some sort of traction at premium multiplexes at select urban centers. However, at an all-India level, it hasn’t quite managed to find footfalls. The film was released on a good count of screens [1820] which gave it a potential to bring in at least 15 crores on a daily basis in case of full occupancy. However, with 15%-20% occupancy being evidenced on Monday, the numbers have turned out to be low.

Meanwhile, Behen Hogi Teri continues to be low as well. The film brought in around 30 lakhs* on Monday and though the numbers are close to what it had earned on Friday, the overall total is at 1.59 crore*.

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput will soon be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in an upcoming film titled Drive and will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke with Madhavan and Nawazuddin whereas Kriti Sanon is all set to rock the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bareilly Ki Barfi.