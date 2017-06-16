Both Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri, films of varying budgets and star cast, struggled in their one week run at the Box Office. None of the two films opened well, garnered good word of mouth or showed some kind of hold during the weekdays. Raabta was a much bigger film with Sushant Singh Rajput leading the cast. On the other hand, Behen Hogi Teri had Shruti Haasan as the more recognizable face. None of the two could excite audience through which reflected in the opening numbers.

What is ironic is that Raabta boasts of one of the best soundtracks of 2017. On the other hand Behen Hogi Teri too has pleasant music. Still, all the success that the music gained was primarily online since none of that translated into any big screen outing for the audience. Goes on to say once again that success of a promo of songs over the web brings in awareness but doesn’t really translate into ticket sales.

This can well be evidenced with 24.50 crore* that Raabta has managed and a miserly 2.25 crore* for Behen Hogi Teri.

Now compare this with Hindi Medium and one sees a different tale. It had a good promo but it wasn’t as if it was earth shattering enough to break records for its views. A couple of songs that were popular were in facts remix/rearranged versions, and they didn’t even feature in the film. Still, the film has emerged as a Superhit with 65.01 crores already in. That became possible due to three reasons – content, execution, and performances. Rest was taken care of by the right promotional, marketing and release strategy, a post which word of mouth came into effect. Result? A film that would be remembered for time to come.

Point to ponder?

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

