Two films with romance as the central element release this week – Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri. While former has drama in high dose, later follows a rib tickling approach. Raabta is a much bigger film, what with producer turned director Dinesh Vijan going all out to make it an ultra classy urban romantic affair with larger than life reincarnation angle thrown in for good measure. On the other hand, Behen Hogi Teri is a film made on controlled budget with a small town realistic appeal to it. Both the films are aiming for youth though as their audience base.

Raabta would see a much wider release due to its scale as well as starcast comprising of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The promotion has been quite apt and that has ensured good awareness around it. This should help the film open around the 8 crore mark. On the other hand, Behen Hogi Teri should begin better at multiplexes, though its title has a universal appeal and eventually the film could penetrate in the smaller centers too if the word of mouth spreads fast.

Rajkummar Rao has done a lot of serious films as a solo lead [Aligarh, Citylights, Shahid, Trapped] and though they have been critically appreciated, numbers have been missing. Behen Hogi Teri could be his brighter chance to find added visibility amongst masses.

Incidentally, both Sushant and Rajkummar have worked together in Kai Po Che and are now clashing with each other. This isn’t all as Rajkummar features in both the new releases of the week. While he is the main lead in Behen Hogi Teri, he is also an integral part of Raabta as he plays a 324-year-old man! As for Sushant, he is following through after Superhit MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and it is time for him to sustain the momentum.

As for the Box Office, one expects the combined Day One numbers of both films to touch the 10 crore mark, hence keeping the fire burning!

