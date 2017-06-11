Raabta continues to struggle at the Box Office as numbers are just not coming in for the film. Currently, it stands at 10.72 crores after bringing in 5.11 crores on Saturday.

Considering the fact that collections today could be closer to Saturday (and perhaps even lower due to the India v/s South Africa cricket match), the film is looking at 15 crores weekend total in the best case scenario.

There have been a couple of films that have earned in the same range over the weekend this year – Naam Shabana [18.76 crore] and Rangoon [18 crore]. While former was made at a much lower cost, latter was an equally expensive affair. One now waits to see where exactly does Raabta eventually fit in, though all said and done one was looking at something much bigger than where it would eventually land up.

As for Behen Hogi Teri, the numbers stay on to be low. The film’s collections are under the 1 crore mark so far and that is not something that places it in the comfort zone. Yes, there was an increment in collections but then the kind of buzz, hype and word of mouth that it needs currently, the situation stays on to be dull. Rest assured, the film would soon be finding visibility on online streaming channels as theatrical run is set to be minimal for the Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan starrer.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources