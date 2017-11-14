After a good weekend of 8.30 crores, Qarib Qarib Singlle dipped a bit on its 1st Monday. Every movie faces the Monday blues and same was the case with Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy, Qarib Qarib Singlle has collected 1 crore* on its 1st Monday taking its overall total to 9.30 crores*. The movie from now needs to stay stable over weekdays to retain screens for the next week. It will face competition from Tumhari Sulu, Aksar 2 and Justice League.

While Tumhari Sulu and Aksar 2 are not the major worries until and unless both are strong on content, Justice League could spoil the party for Bollywood releases.

“Qarib Qarib Singlle is actually based on a radio play that my mother wrote 20 years ago. When I came across it, I realised how contemporary it remained in spite of the time passage,” said Tanuja.

The director, who is single in real life, identifies with her leading lady played by Malayalam actress Parvathy in her film.

Trending :

“A lot of women of a certain age feel the way Parvathy’s character does. And though Irrfan Khan’s character comes across as obnoxious, some women do like attention from caring men even if they are exhibitionists the way Irrfan is in my film,” she said.

Tanuja feels the one thing that she learnt during the making of the film is to love her own country’s topography.

“We went to the most beautiful places in India like Rishikesh and Gangtok. And we discovered how beautiful India is. If nothing else, I hope the one takeaway for the audience from my film would be the unexplored beauty of India’s heartland,” she said.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.