Qarib Qarib Singlle is witnessing positive word of mouth, rakes in 3.50 crores* on day 2 (Saturday) at the box office. This film made 1.75 crores on Day 1 (Friday) and now stands with a total of 5.25 crores*. It has shown tremendous growth on day 2 at the ticket window this shows the film will end the first weekend on a decent note.

The film is garnering much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for its quirky content and unique storyline.

Qarib Qarib Singlle brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film is witnessing a strong word of mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses. Irrfan Khan’s quirky avatar and perfect comic timing along with Parvathy’s amazing act is loved by the masses.

Tanuja Chandra is back with a bang with Qarib Qarib Singlle and she is been widely appreciated for her body of work. Qarib Qarib Singlle showcases new age online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok have released and is running on a positive note at the box office.