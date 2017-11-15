Qarib Qarib Singlle Shows A Stable Trend At The Box Office

Qarib Qarib Singlle is from those films which become hit on the basis of its word of mouth. When you have a name like Irrfan Khan connected with your film, content is not much a worry. The movie, till now, has been stable on weekdays with the hope to continue the same trend ahead.

Qarib Qarib Singlle stars Parvathy opposite Irrfan Khan and critics just can’t stop praising her performance in the film. The movie has collected 1 crore* on its 1st Tuesday taking the grand total to 10.30 crores*. The good sign for the film is the collections are stable and now it has to continue this.

Irrfan Khan’s last release Hindi Medium was a success at the box office.

Asked if he has started learning the number game, the National Award winning actor told IANS: “I do not want to get into that zone. I am not Sachin Tendulkar to score 100 in most of the matches. I, as an actor, have done my work sincerely and I think as an actor, I shouldn’t get into the business part.

“By saying this, I am not pitching anything to anybody. Every individual should follow what suits them. Number game does not suit me.”

According to Irrfan, he took a lot of time to build up the character of Yogi in his latest film.

“Though the character of Yogi has been written brilliantly, I took some time to catch the right note of the character. I took time to understand his behaviour, that one element that makes the character fascinating for me, and for all of us. Since I am playing it, I had to understand that first. We sat for many reading and I took months to make the character of my own, to play it convincingly.”