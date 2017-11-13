Qarib Qarib Singlle starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy opened to low numbers but has shown a decent growth over the weekend. It received good reviews from critics and the numbers show movie has taken a healthy start.

New releases of the week didn’t really create much noise at the box office, though thankfully there was a steady increase in footfalls that lends some hope for better weekdays too. Qarib Qarib Singlle did have a fair deal of audience footfall that resulted in 9.50 crore* coming in. The film made 4.70 crores* on its 1st Sunday.

The numbers aren’t huge but then they are not bad either, as has been the case with so many other even bigger films this year. Of course, a much bigger number would have helped keep the moolah churning in for the industry. Now the film would need to be very strong on Monday and actually get collections similar to that of Friday. Even if there is a dip, one just hopes that it isn’t a major one.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.

It brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film on new age online dating.

It would be interesting to see how it will face the competition from Tumhari Sulu and Hollywood’s most awaited Justice League next week. The movie has to show a stable trend by the to retain the decent amount of screens. Today’s collections will play a crucial part in deciding the overall verdict of the film.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources