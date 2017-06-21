On Friday last week, we saw the release of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill’s Brat Films’ Super Singh. Starring Punjabi youth icon Dilit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, the first Punjabi language superhero film received humongous response from the cinegoers.

Diljit, who never disappoints, has floored both audience and industry alike with the trade and critics raving about his superhero performance. The reviews coming in from all quarters suggest that the audience have unequivocally embraced the highly entertaining film, and it has already become the highest punjabi film opener!

Over the weekend, the positive reviews and good audience feedback garnered the film a weekend of 5.75 crores nett at the box office and the film further witnessed a strong hold on Monday collecting 1.10 crore – a day which usually witnesses a customary drop in box office collections as people are back to work. However, on Tuesday, it dropped, even more, raking in 95 lakhs. Super Singh now stands at a total of 7.80 crores at the Box Office.

Praising the film’s performance, Box Office India had mentioned, “Super Singh (Punjabi) held well on Monday. The film grossed 1.10 crore nett on Monday and the week will finish up at 9.50 crore nett approximately which is good. Both of the main markets of Punjab and Delhi have good holds on Monday with Delhi / UP dropping just 20%.”

The film will be among the Top Ten Punjabi films in the first week and could get into top five in its whole run.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Anurag Singh & Pawan Gill’s Brat Films, Super Singh released on June 16, 2017 worldwide!