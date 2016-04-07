Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films with best profit ranking in 2014.
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1. Queen
|11
|61
|50
|454%
|2. PK
|85
|339.5
|254.5
|300%
|3. Yaariyan
|12
|40
|28
|233%
|4. 2 States
|35
|104
|69
|197%
|5. Ek Villain
|40
|105.5
|65.5
|164%
|6. Ragini MMS 2
|19
|47
|28
|147%
|7. Heropanti
|25
|55
|30
|120%
|8. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|35
|76.81
|41.81
|119%
|9. Mardaani
|17
|36
|19
|112%
|10. Kick
|115
|233
|118
|103%
|11. Holiday
|56
|112.65
|56.65
|101%
