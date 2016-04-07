Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films with best profit ranking in 2014.


Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

RankCost*LifetimeROIROI %
1. Queen116150454%
2. PK85339.5254.5300%
3. Yaariyan124028233%
4. 2 States3510469197%
5. Ek Villain40105.565.5164%
6. Ragini MMS 2194728147%
7. Heropanti255530120%
8. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania3576.8141.81119%
9. Mardaani173619112%
10. Kick115233118103%
11. Holiday56112.6556.65101%
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here