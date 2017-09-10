Poster Boys which released yesterday at the ticket window has finally shown growth and has managed to pull the right audience to the theaters.

The film had earned 1.75 crores on its opening day. It has now minted 2.40 crores on its second day (Saturday) at the box office. Poster Boys has garnered 4.15 crores in total and has shown 37.14% growth in its collections.

This film of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade released with Arjun Rampal’s much-awaited film Daddy which is based on the life of Arun Gawli. It also faced a tough competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho which released last week at the ticket window.

Sunny Deol doesn’t want to be a part of the race to be the No. 1 star in Bollywood. The actor says he would rather show his talent as an artist than focus on attaining stardom.

“There never has been competition. We make it into a competition. It is not a sport that (we have to see) who will cross (a line) to come first and who will come second. I don’t take it as a competition. I never took it as a competition. I came as an actor… as your films start getting successful you become a star. But I still prefer to be an actor (rather than a star),” Sunny told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

“When you are an actor, nothing bothers you because you are enjoying your work,” he added.

After spending over three decades in the industry, Sunny says he still has miles to go.

“I never look back at the journey because it is still on. I never take a pause to look back and go down memory lane… I like to take every day as a new day and move ahead. I have done so many films. I have enjoyed all the work that I have done,” the actor said.

Sunny says “as an actor you get to do something new every time” and the profession never bores you.

“It is not a nine-to-five job where you are not enjoying yourself… We don’t see if it is a Saturday or a Sunday or religious holiday or any public holiday. That is the kind of madness we have in our field. We love it and enjoy it,” he added.