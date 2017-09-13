Poster Boys Is On A Downward Slope At The Box Office

Poster Boys clashed with Daddy at the box office and clocked an average weekend of 7.25 crores. These were not great figures at all and was expected to show some growth on weekdays.

The film collected 1.15 crores on its 1st Monday which was not up to the mark. It opened with mixed more-to-the-positive-side reviews and word of mouth was decent too. But it seems it just has not connected with the audience. The film has clocked a mere 1 crore on its 1st Tuesday. Danger signs for the film are approaching as if it crashes now, it’ll end up on a losing side. The film now stands at the grand total of 9.40 crores at the box office.

Poster Boys is the official remake of Shreyas’s production venture in Marathi Poshter Boyz, based on three characters who find their pictures on a vasectomy poster.

Asked about choosing Sunny to play one of the characters, Shreyas told media: “I wanted Sunny sir to play the role because it adds credibility to the film. It’s a little sensitive subject, and Sunny being a part of the film adds the credibility that it isn’t an unpleasant or cheap film and it’s a family entertainer.”

Sneha Rajani, President, and Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions, one of the producers of the film, said Shreyas was not ready to make the film without Sunny and Bobby. “When Shreyas first told me he wants Sunny and Bobby to play these characters, I asked him if he was joking. He said, ‘No, I am not making this film without them.’ Absolutely wonderful casting.”

“I was told to watch the Marathi film, and the impact it had on me was tremendous. I immediately got in touch with Shreyas. I just had to be a part of the film. It’s such a wonderful film,” added Rajani.