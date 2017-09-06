Since Ghajini, Aamir Khan is on an invincible trip which not every star has the fortune to enjoy it. First 100 crore film, first 200 crore film, first 300 crore film, Dangal about to touch 1900 crores at the worldwide box office are few milestones of this new king in the market.

Aamir Khan is one of those rare stars who does one film a year but when his film releases he makes sure it reached to each and everyone out there. Getting widest releases, choosing perfect release date, having best of the scripts – these are few things which justifies the label of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is honoured with. After conquering the Indian box office, slowly but steadily Aamir Khan is proving to be the king of overseas too. Out of Top 10 highest worldwide earners Aamir Khan has 4 – 3 Idiots (395 crores), Dhoom 3 (558 crores), PK (831.50 crores) and Dangal (1882.63 crores).

Dangal has hit the ball out of the park by approaching 1900 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In the list of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In Overseas too Aamir Khan has 4 movies (Dangal, PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots). While talking about the business philosophy, Aamir said in a statement: “You can never predict how much business a film will make. You have to make what you believe and financially you try and make it on a budget so that you don’t lose money.

“That is what we try to do. As an actor or even as a production house, we try to make it (a film) in a budget that doesn’t lose money hopefully. The extent of the business can never be in control of nor can we really predict that,” he added.