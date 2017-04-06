In the recent years, films which released during the Eid weekend, have done phenomenal business, turning to be one of biggest grossers of all time in Bollywood.

Here is the analysis of the box office performances of the films from 2011-2016 which released during the Eid weekend.

2011 – Bodyguard – Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard smashed many box office records after its release. The film released on 31st August on Wednesday and collected 21 crores on its opening day. The movie enjoyed great extended opening weekend of 5 days by raking in 86 crores. Bodyguard entered the 100 crore club in just 8 days at the domestic market.

Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film had collected 142 crores during its theatrical run and turned out to be a Super-Hit at the box office.

2012 – Ek Tha Tiger – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Kabir Khan’s espionage thriller Ek Tha Tiger which released on Wednesday during the Independence Day (15th August) collected whopping 32.92 crores on its opening day. The film entered the 100 crore club in its extended weekend of 5 days itself.

Ek Tha Tiger was made on a budget of 75 crores and it made a lifetime business of 198 crores. The film attended the Super-Hit status after its successful theatrical run.

2013 – Chennai Express – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express was released on 9th August on Friday. The film collected record breaking 33.10 crores on its opening day and entered the 100 crore club in its opening weekend itself.

The cost of Chennai Express was 75 crores including P and A, and the film made awhopping collections of 226.70 crores at the box office. The film was one of the most profitable films of 2013 and turned to be a Super-Hit at the box office.

2014 – Kick – Salman Khan, Jaqueline Fernandez

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick which was released on 25th July (Friday), raked in 26 crores on its 1st day. The action flick performed superbly and entered the 100 crore club in just 5 days at the domestic market. Despite made on a expensive budget of 115 crores, the film collected 233 crores in India to become Hit at the box office.

2015 – Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

After the grand success of Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan collaborated again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film released on 17th July (Friday) and made a business of 27.25 crores on its opening day. The film showed substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday and entered the 100 crore club in its opening weekend itself.

Made on a cost of 90 crores including Promotion and Advertising, the film made a lifetime business of 320.24 crores during its theatrical run, thus making a Super-Hit affair at the box office.

2016 – Sultan – Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films, Sultan was released on 6th July (Wednesday) worldwide. The sports drama collected 36.54 crores on its 1st day and entered the 100 crore club in just 3 days. It went on to collect 180.36 crores in its extended opening weekend of 5 days.

Sultan was made on a budget of 90 crores and it earned 300.45 crores at the domestic market. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was a Super-Hit and one of the most profitable films for the makers.

2017 – Tubelight – Salman Khan

After Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, actor and director jodi of Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are coming together with Tubelight.

It is one of the highly anticipated films of 2017. The film is scheduled to release on 23rd June and there are sky-high expectations from the film to break several records at the box office. We definitely think Tubelight can manage to become the Highest Eid Grosser. What you think?

Our Predictions for Tubelight –

Lifetime – 330 crores