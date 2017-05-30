Hollywood fantasy swashbuckler film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) has received a decent response in India.

After opening with fair numbers on its opening day with 4.25 crores, the film showed good growth over the weekend, by collecting 4.75 crores on Saturday and 5 crores on Sunday. As per early estimates, it raked in 2.50 crores on Monday and currently stands with a total collection of 16.50 crores in India.

The film has also become the 3rd highest Hollywood opening weekend grosser in India after Fast And The Furious 8 and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

It is the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and the sequel to On Stranger Tides (2011).

The first-day collection of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is reportedly 30% higher than that of Pirates of the Caribbean 4 i.e On Stranger Tides in India.

Previously, both the third and fourth installments of the franchise performed very well in India. While the fourth part, On Stranger Tides in India, made a business of around 50 crores, its predecessor, At World’s End, collected around 40 crores at the box office.

Director Joachim Rønning stated that Dead Men was only the beginning of the final adventure, implying that it would not be the last film of the franchise and that a sixth film could be realised.

Directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, the film stars Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in key roles.