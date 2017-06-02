Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) which is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has managed to collect approximately 21 crores at the India box office in its first week. Considering it belongs to a popular franchise, the collections are slightly lower than expected.

With this week’s releases, such as Baywatch and Wonder Woman in Hollywood, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is expected to suffer. Apart from the these Hollywood films, there are also Bollywood films which have released this Friday which are Dear Maya, A Death In The Gunj and Dobaara.

Directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, the film stars Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in lead roles.

Director Joachim Ronning stated that Dead Men was only the beginning of the final adventure, implying that it would not be the last film of the franchise and that a sixth film could be released.

The film has also become the 3rd highest Hollywood opening weekend grosser in India after Fast And The Furious 8 and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.