Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Remains Decent On Its 1st Tuesday At The Box Office

The fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) has managed to remain decent on its 1st Tuesday at the box office.

Hollywood fantasy swashbuckler film collected around 2 crores yesterday and currently stands with a total collection of 18.50 crores in India. The opening week collections of the film will be around 22 crores, which is quite decent.

The film has also become the 3rd highest Hollywood opening weekend grosser in India after Fast And The Furious 8 and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Trending :

Previously, both the third and fourth installments of the franchise performed very well in India. While the fourth part, On Stranger Tides in India, made a business of around 50 crores, its predecessor, At World’s End, collected around 40 crores at the box office.

Shortly before the release of On Stranger Tides, it was reported that Disney was planning to shoot the fifth and the sixth films back-to-back, although it was later revealed that only the fifth film was in development. With the release of the official trailer of Dead Men Tell No Tales and subsequent television spots, it was suggested that Dead Men will be the last film in the franchise

Director Joachim Ronning stated that Dead Men was only the beginning of the final adventure, implying that it would not be the last film of the franchise and that a sixth film could be realised.

Directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, the film stars Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in key roles.