Diljit Dosanjh Powers Phillauri To Take A Great Opening In New Delhi & Punjab Circuits

The star power of Udta Punjab fame actor Diljit Dosanjh’s has benefitted Phillauri to take a 40 percent opening in the early morning shows in New Delhi and Punjab territory.

Such opening numbers are delivered by A-list Bollywood stars of the country. Surely Diljit Dosanjh is emerging as the Rising Star of Bollywood.

Since the film has received positive reports, the escalation in the footfalls is expected in the multiplexes of Mumbai and other metro cities.

The film is made in the limited budget of 21 crores, which will definitely help it to make a profitable affair for the makers. Phillauri has already recovered 12 crores from the satellite and music rights

Here is some of the data:

Silver city Ghaziabad

1st show 100admits, 42%

Spice Noida 1st show

88admits, 44%

Patiala SRS – 65 %

Directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt, the film’s shoot had begun on Baisakhi last year and the shooting wrapped in June. The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films – Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma Phillauri is a romantic-horror set in Phillauri.

Shot extensively in Punjab, the film also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles. Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second production venture after NH10.

The film has hit the screens today across the country.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next which is allegedly titled The Ring/Rehnuma opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film has a interesting sub-title, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’. The film is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on 11th August.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are collaborating for the 3rd time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.