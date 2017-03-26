Phillauri Shows Good Growth On Saturday At The Box Office

After enjoying decent opening on Friday, Phillauri showed good growth on its 2nd day at the box office.

The horror comedy drama raked in 5.20 crores on Saturday and now stands with the grand total of 9.22 crores.

The film has performed exceptionally well in the Northern markets of the country.

Set in Phillauri, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka.

The film, which released on Friday, has received a good response in North India, which has contributed 52 per cent of the total collections.

“‘Phillauri‘ is a high concept film with a big heart and we are happy with the start that it has had on day one. The film has good word of mouth and it will grow today. It is a fun, family entertainer and a perfect weekend watch for audiences across all age-groups,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

Made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, “Phillauri” has already recovered Rs 12 crore from satellite and music rights.

Apart from India, Phillauri has performed well in the overseas markets by raking around 2 crores.

Anushka has co-produced the film along with her brother Karnesh Sharma under their home banner Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios.

Phillauri written by Anvita Dutt and directed by Anshai Lal is the story of Kanan (Suraj Sharma) who is married to a tree on account of being manglik. However, in the tree lived a spirit named Shashi (Anushka) who is now attached to Kanan. The rest of the film revolves how Shashi is sent back to the netherworld by Kanan.