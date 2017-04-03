Phillauri collected 3.10 crores in its second weekend despite competition with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Naam Shabana. The total business of this Anushka Sharma starrer is now 25.78 cr nett at the Box Office.

Anushka Sharma-Diljit Dosanjh-Suraj Sharma’s Phillauri collected well through the second weekend. The collections are as follows : Friday 70 lacs, Saturday 1 crore, Sunday 1.40 crore, taking second weekend total to 3.1 crore nett.

The movie has become a profitable venture for Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. The cost of Phillauri makes it a profitable venture. The film was made at a cost of 21 crore and has already recovered 12 crore from satellite and music rights. With only 9 crore to recover before the film release, this total of Phillauri makes the film profitable!

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, says, “Phillauri has found its own audience – who have discovered it, adopted it and made it their own. We are happy that the film is holding steady and has turned profitable.”

Here is the list of Top 10 highest grossers of Anushka Sharma :

PK – 339.5 crores

Sultan – 300.45 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 120.65 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – 86 crores

Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crores

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – 42 crores

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl – 37 crores

Badmaash Company – 36 crores

NH10 – 32.1 crores

It seems difficult for Phillauri to enter the above mentioned list. Nevertheless, the collections are still fair as it has already recovered its investments.

The movie, which is a romantic-horror set in Phillaur, is Anushka Sharma’s second production venture after NH10. Shot extensively in Punjab, the film has been Directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt.

The film’s shoot had begun on Baisakhi last year and the shooting wrapped in June.

It is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films – Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma Phillauri.