Anushka Sharma’s second production, Phillauri has hit the theaters today. After receiving a good response for the trailer, the quirky romantic comedy which is set in two eras has taken a great start in North but sadly an average one elsewhere.

The film has taken an opening of around 15-20% in other circuits such as Mumbai, Bangalore and other metros. Despite of having a great opening in Delhi and Punjab (Read: Opening Of Phillauri In New Delhi & Punjab Circuits), the film will have to soar in markets like Mumbai to take a good opening.

With overall positive reviews flowing in for the film, Phillauri is expected to have a decent weekend. The film is expected to take an opening of approximately 4 crores.

Considering the film’s genre, the film is definitely receiving more audiences than its counterpart, Anaarkali Of Aarah starring Swara Bhasker.

Anushka Sharma has had a string of successful films so far, from Sultan to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Phillauri also stars Diljit Dosajh in a key role and it will benefit the film in terms of box office, since the singer-turned-actor has a good fan base.

The Anshai Lal directorial has already raked in 12 crores from its satellite and music rights. The makers credit this to “controlled costs and recovery” of the movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, including marketing and distribution, read a statement from Fox Star Studios. Looking at the film’s opening trend, one is expecting, the film to make a lifetime collection in the range of 30 crores or even little more, if the word of mouth stays strong.

Praises have come in for Anushka’s friendly ghost character Shashi and also Anshai Lal’s direction from the film fraternity too. Anushka will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters in August. This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012).