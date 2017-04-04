Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri has continued to add more moolahs at the worldwide box office. So far, the horror comedy romantic drama has grossed around 36.58 crores (nett 26.13 crores) at the domestic market and 12 crores from the international markets.

Phillauri currently stands with a global collections of 48.58 crores.

Despite facing a stiff competition with films like Varun-Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Akshay-Taapsee’s Naam Shabana, Phillauri has managed to survive well at the box office.

Made on a moderate budget of 21 crores, Phillauri has recovered 12 crores before its theatrical release through music and satellite rights, thus, making it a profitable affair for the makers.

Due to the presence of Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, Phillauri has performed best in northern markets, where maximum collections are contributed from Punjab.

The film is looking around for a lifetime business of approximately 30 crores. Since there is no big release in the coming week, Phillauri will continue to add more collections to its kitty.

Shot extensively in Punjab, the film is directed by debutant Anshai Lal and written by Anvita Dutt. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films (Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma), Phillauri also features Mehreen Pirzada and Suraj Sharma in key roles.

Post Phillauri, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project opposite Shah Rukh Khan produced Red Chillies Entertainment, which will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The actor is also in talks with NH10 director Navdeep Singh for ‘Kaneda’, which also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.