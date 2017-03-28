Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri has taken a slight dip on its fourth day. After having a decent weekend so far and a fabulous Sunday, the film experienced a usual Monday drop. It collected 2.02 crores on Monday, thus taking its total to 17.27 crores at the domestic box office.

With a partial Holiday for the occasion of Gudi Padva on Tuesday, there are expectations that the film will pick up. Its family entertainment quotient will be helpful in driving families to theaters on a holiday.

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second production after NH10 and has been directed by debutante Anshai Lal. The film stars Anushka along with Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and debutante Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

The film has been receiving a phenomenal response in the North, particularly thanks to the huge fan following that Diljit enjoys there and also because of the story being set there.

Set in Phillauri, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka.

Phillauri is produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate films.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, announces the profitability of the film saying, “The Fun, family entertainer has found its audience and we are happy with the collection that this small film with a big heart has been putting up. The film will register a good week one and has become a profitable film for us.”

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to hit the theaters in August. This is the third time she will be working with SRK after debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.