Phillauri Breaks Records On Day One, North India & Punjab On Fire!

Phillauri collected 4.02 crore nett on Day One to set up multiple records. It has smashed the collections of Anushka Sharma’s NH10. The collections are also higher than Kahaani [Rs. 3 crore] (Kolkata), Tanu Weds Manu [Rs. 3.2 crore] (Kanpur), NH10 [Rs. 3.35 crore] (Gurgaon) and Sarbjit [Rs. 3.69 crore] (Tarn Taran – Punjab) which had a localized appeal and had a actress as the central protagonist. For a concept film like Phillauri, it is a very good start.

The story of day one is the huge contribution from North India and Punjab given Diljit Dosanjh’s superstardom in this belt. North India has contributed 52 percent of the total Phillauri collections! Punjab collections are as high as how big A-list Bollywood stars collect in this state which is outstanding!

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios says, “Phillauri is a high concept film with a big heart and we are happy with the start that it has had on day one. The film has good word of mouth and it will grow today. It is a fun, family entertainer and a perfect weekend watch for audiences across all age-groups.”

The cost of the film makes it a profitable venture. The film was made at a cost of 21 crore and has already recovered 12 crore from satellite and music rights. With only 9 crore to recover before the film release, this start of Phillauri only bolsters its profitability.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring/Rehnuma, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters in August this year. This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012).