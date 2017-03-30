Phillauri 1st Wednesday Box Office Collection

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri has managed to remain steady on its 1st Wednesday (6th day) at the box office. The film now stands with a grand collection of 21.03 crores.

Since the budget of the movie is 21 crores, Phillauri has already recovered its investment through its theatrical run. The film has already entered the profitable zone. Moreover, it has already recovered 12 crore from satellite and music rights

Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri has managed to remain steady at the worldwide box office too. Apart from grossing 29.42 crores (nett 21.03 crores) at the domestic market, the horror comedy has also grossed approx 8 crores at the overseas box office. Phillauri now stands with a global collection of 37.42. Crores.

The horror comedy has been liked by the audience and the result has been seen by the good footfalls at the multiplexes. Set in Phillauri, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka.

This is Anushka’s second production after NH10 which had also become a successful venture for the star. She had a splendid run in 2016 with back to back successful films like Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This year too, she has another big release with Shah Rukh Khan lined up. The film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

Diljit has currently signed Super Singh, where he’ll essay the character of a Punjabi Superhero. The film will be produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh might also star in a movie with the NH10 fame director Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films Phillauri also features Mehreen Pirzada and Suraj Sharma in key roles.