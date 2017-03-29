Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in lead roles, managed to stay decent over its fifth day. The film collected 1.95 crores on Tuesday which was hardly a drop compared to its Monday collections.

The film now stands with a collection of 19.22 crores at the domestic box office. The collections was close to its Monday number, which means the film is holding well in North India and multiplexes in key metros. Looks like the partial holiday on Tuesday (in Maharashtra) worked well for the film.

Phillauri being suitable for a family watch, has been gaining good footfalls at the multiplexes. Also, one has to admit that actress Anushka Sharma has quickly become a favorite for many, thanks to her promising acts in previous films.

Set in Phillauri, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan’s surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka.

This is Anushka’s second production after NH10 which had also become a successful venture for the star. She had a splendid run in 2016 with back to back successful films like Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This year too, she has another big release with Shah Rukh Khan lined up.

The Anshai Lal directorial has already raked in 12 crores from its satellite and music rights. The makers credit this to “controlled costs and recovery” of the movie, which has been made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, including marketing and distribution, read a statement from Fox Star Studios. Looking at the film’s trend, one is expecting, the film to make a lifetime collection in the range of 30 crores which would still be good enough since the film will become a profitable venture.