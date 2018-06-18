Parmanu Finally Gets Its Due; Enters The List Of Profitable Films Of 2018

Who says content-driven films are not profitable at the box office. John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story Of Pokran is the perfect blend of good content, entertainment, and commercial cinema and its box office numbers speak for themselves.

Earlier the film faced a lot of opposition and was stuck in a legal battle prior to its release due to the sensitive military details provided in the film. The film is based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998. The film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani in key roles.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has now been officially declared as hit at the box office. At the end of four weeks, the film has collected a total of 60.05 crores. The cost of making the movie (including print and advertisement) come to 30 crores which makes the return on investment to 30.05 crores. The ROI% of the film is 100.16%.

The movie is positioned just below Raid which stands at 111.54%, making Parmanu the 8th most profitable film of this year. With Salman Khan’s Race 3 it remains to be seen whether the movie will climb this ladder further.

Talking about the industry, audience and media’s changing perception on the ups and downs in his career, John said: “See it’s cyclical. If your one film does good, then people laud you for it and you get a bouquet of flowers for it and if your film doesn’t do well, then you also get brickbats for it. We are thankful to the High Court, media, distributors, exhibitors and audience for giving tremendous support for this film.”

John and Akshay Kumar share a really close bond with each other. They have earlier worked in “Garam Masala”, “Desi Boyz”, “Housefull 2” and “Dishoom” together. But on this Independence Day, Akshay’s “Gold” and John’s “Satyamev Jayate” will clash with each other.