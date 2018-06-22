Parmanu Box Office: This John Abraham Starrer Is Enjoying A Steady Run Despite Several Releases

John Abraham is at an all-time high as Parmanu:The Story Of Pokhran is unstoppable at the box office. The film has wooed trade pundits as even after four weeks it is pumping out consistent numbers. Parmanu has clearly reached its audience, especially the masses, riding strongly on the positive word of mouth publicity.

It opened to a remarkable 35.41 crores in Week 1 collections. Further Week 2 saw a steady 16.42 crores coming in and a decent 7.03 crores a week after that. In its fourth week the film earned 26 lakhs on Thursday amounting the week’s total to 3.28 crores. Parmanu is officially a HIT at the box office as it stands at an impressive total of 62.14 crores.

The film’s performance has been especially phenomenal for the reason that it has survived beating many odds. Despite hurdles such as a cut short promotional campaign, the month of Ramzan, IPL finals and films like Race 3 and Veere Di Wedding eating into the market share, Parmanu stood its ground in the storm.

Parmanu is a true-life human story of the kind of intensity not seen often. It salutes the efforts of the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and others who worked so tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India finds its due place in the World Nuclear Map. What we hope that the audience takes home is not just the experience of a pacy and edgy plotline but also a sense of pride for our country and its twin pillars of strength- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan!

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.