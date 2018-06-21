Parmanu Box Office: Slow, Steady & Winning The ‘Race’!

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences. Not only the good reviews but also the good collections at the box office has helped the movie to flourish and continue its strong run at the Box Office.

The movie is in its 4th week and it has been going strong at the box office. The movie is about to end its 4th week on a decent note and now it stands with a total of 61.88 crores. Despite the release of Salman Khan’s Race 3 the movie has been earning moolah.

Parmanu is based on the series of nuclear test explosions which took place in Pokhran in 1998. The Abhishek Sharma-directed film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. Parmanu was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

Actor John Abraham has started shooting for his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter. John on Friday tweeted: “And the journey begins! RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter.”

The actor had told IANS that the movie is his “most challenging role to date” and that he was nervous getting into it. The film also stars Sikander Kher in a negative role.

Romeo Akbar Walter is directed by Robbie Grewal. Other details of the film have not been shared. Earlier, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

