Parmanu Box Office: John Abraham Beats Ajay Devgn In The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

After facing several difficulties before the release, John Abraham ’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has finally got its due. The film is in its 5th week and it is still flying high at the box office. John Abraham has beaten Ajay Devgn as the movie has made some movement in the list of most profitable movies of 2018.

Parmanu currently stands at the total of 63.68 crores with 1.54 crores raking in the 5th week. The film is perfect blend of good content and full on entertainment.

This hit film of 2018 is already a part of the most profitable films list which also includes Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi and Baaghi 2 to name a few. Now, Parmanu has successfully surpassed Raid (101.54 crores) in the list and stands at the 7th position. The cost of film (including P & A) is 30 crores which takes the return on investment to 33.68 crores. The ROI% of the film is 112.26%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Raid stands at 111.54% in the list. Next in the queue is Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which stands at 113.37%. Parmanu will soon surpass even this film too.

The film is based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998. The film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani in key roles.

Talking about the industry, audience and media’s changing perception on the ups and downs in his career, John said: “See it’s cyclical. If your one film does good, then people laud you for it and you get a bouquet of flowers for it and if your film doesn’t do well, then you also get brickbats for it. We are thankful to the High Court, media, distributors, exhibitors and audience for giving tremendous support for this film.”

John and Akshay Kumar share a really close bond with each other. They have earlier worked in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2 and Dishoom together. But on this Independence Day, Akshay’s Gold and John’s Satyamev Jayate will clash with each other.