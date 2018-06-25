Parmanu Box Office Collections Day 31: John Abraham’s Tribute Is Now Everyone’s!

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, the ode to India’s Unsung Heroes remains CONSISTENT in its Fifth Week at the box office despite new releases and holdover titles from earlier week.

After a fantastic Week 1 of 35.41 crores, and an impressive Week 2 of 16.42 crores, its collections on the 3rd Weekend were 4.19 crores.

What is incredible is that the Film has not only crossed the lifetime collections of several hit films in its BO run so far, it is also showing a consistent hold on of daily collections till date.

Opening to critical acclaim Parmanu, soon had an extremely strong word of mouth, drawing huge crowds across markets. It has maintained a steady audience pull resulting in a strong Box office performance till date with the audience love and adulation taking it to all-new heights despite all odds- a truncated promotional campaign, the holy month of Ramzaan, IPL semis on opening Friday and & finals on Sunday.

Pokhran, the ode to India’s Unsung Heroes remains U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E at the Box Office. It clocked 1.5 crores in its 5th weekend and the grand total of the movie stands at 63.68 crores.

Parmanu is a true-life human story of the kind of intensity not seen often. It salutes the efforts of the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and others who worked so tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India finds its due place in the World Nuclear Map. What the audience takes home is not just the experience of a pacy and edgy plot-line but also a sense of pride for our country and its twin pillars of strength – Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan!

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, released Worldwide on 25th May, 2018.