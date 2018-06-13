Parmanu Box Office Collection: Nears The 60 Crore Mark!

The film stars John Abraham in the lead and is winning hearts of people and the box office. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran received good reviews from critics due to the political stand taken in the film but has managed to gather a positive word of mouth. Parmanu was off to a fair start at the Box Office following which the biz escalated over the opening weekend where it collected a respectable total of 20 crore plus.

Talking about the economic aspect of the film, Parmanu has been distributed in India by Vashu Bhagnani lead Pooja Entertainment on a commission basis. It has scored a higher 3rd Tuesday compared to 3rd Monday. On Monday it collected 77 lakhs but it has went on to collect 81 lakhs on Tuesday. Yes, the jump is minimal but shows how well the movie has been accepted.

It now stands at the grand total of 57.60 crores. Parmanu is one of the top grossers of 2018 and is among films successful films like Padmaavat, PadMan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Hichki, Baaghi 2, 102 Not Out and Raazi.

Talking about success of the film, John said: “I am thankful to audience and media because they have appreciated our film. Abhishek (Sharma) and me, both of us are feeling very relieved and happy that this film worked at the box-office.