Paramanu Box Office Collection 3rd Monday: Cash Continues To Flow In!

Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran has been earning great at the box office. The John Abraham starrer had its share of hurdles and an uncertainty around its release, has successfully managed to cross Rs 50 crore in less than two weeks.

Now, the movie has entered it’s third week and it collected an amount of 77 lakhs on its 3rd Monday. Now it stands at the grand total of 56.71 crores. The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. Parmanu was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

Actress Diana Penty, who is enjoying the successful run of her film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran at the box office, says she is extremely critical of herself as it helps her get better in her craft and learn the nuances of acting.

“I’m happy that the film has been well received. It’s a story we couldn’t wait to share with the audience as it is a matter of great pride for every Indian. The best feeling for any actor is his or her film being appreciated and the positive word of mouth that Parmanu… has garnered is testament to that,” Diana told IANS in an email interview.

After much delay caused by a lockdown between John Abraham’s production banner JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran opened on May 25.

Diana is seen as an Army officer in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, which is based on the series of nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998. It also features John and Boman Irani.

The Cocktail star was happy to find her own ground in the male dominated cast.

“When I read the script, I was extremely kicked about being the only woman amongst all the men on the mission. And I’m grateful to Abhishek (Sharma) for his insistence on having a female character that was subtle yet strong in her own way.

“At no point in the script was she ever portrayed as being weaker than her male counterparts. She was one of the guys and no one ever questioned that,” she said.