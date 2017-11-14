Padmavati Or Tiger Zinda Hai: Which Movie Will Score BIGGER On The 1st Day?

One month two major films is equal to Diwali for distributors in the last month of the year. Padmavati to start the month on high and Tiger Zinda Hai to end the month and year with a roar. Both the films are destined to earn huge but the big question is which movie will clock a bigger opening day, let’s analyze.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost 2 years. Their last Bajirao Mastani released on 18th December 2015 clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. Yes, it opened on comparatively lower note collecting 12.80 crores on its day one but it flew high with its mind-blowing trend and collected 184 crores in its lifetime.

Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight which released earlier this year opened to good numbers collecting 21.15 crores on its day one but failed in its long run. It collected 121.25 crores during its run at the box office. The movie failed to establish a connection with the audience considering the fact that the same director-actor duo gifted us with a gem in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Adding Shahid Kapoor to their team, Ranveer-Deepika-Bhansali are back with the magnum opus Padmavati. Years of research, months of practice and putting every ounce of their blood, sweat and year in the film, Padmavati is all set to blast the box office numbers on its day one.

Back in 2012 when Ek Tha Tiger released it shattered the records as it earned 32.92 crores on its day one. The movie just fell short of the 200 crore mark as it clocked 198 crores at the box office back then. With a major change of director, the team is back with Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif this time directed by Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to end this year on a high.

Keeping a track of the records Tiger Zinda Hai surely has an edge over scoring high on the 1st day but as they say, box office is one of the most unpredictable things. What is your opinion on the same? Poll your choice and share your thoughts in the comments section below.