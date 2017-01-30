Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead has been on a roll since its release. The film has already made it to the 90 crore mark at the domestic box office. After receiving amazing reviews from the critics and audiences, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is performing equally well in the international circuits.

Known for his amazing stronghold in overseas circuits, Shah Rukh’s Raees has now crossed the 50 crore mark in its extended opening weekend at the overseas box office. It has collected in the range of 53 crores which is pretty massive.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Kaabil, on the other hand, was decent in the international circuit. The film managed to make a business of around 15 crores in its opening weekend at the overseas box office.

Hrithik Roshan’s last film that did well at the Overseas circuit was Bang Bang. The movie had made a total business of around $14 million at the International arena.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.