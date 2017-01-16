OK Jaanu: 1st Weekend Box Office Collections

Aditya Roy Kapur & Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu had an average weekend at the box office.

As per early estimates, this romantic musical drama raked in around 14 crores in its opening weekend. It needs to remain steady at the box office in the weekdays to stand with a decent opening week collections.

Since there is no big release in the upcoming week, the film has a good advantage to score for a long run at the box office.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in key roles.

*Final collections will be updated soon*