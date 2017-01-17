SHARE

After having an average weekend at the box office, Aditya-Shraddha starrer OK Jaanu witnessed a huge drop on its 1st Monday.


This romantic musical drama raked in 1.95 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 15.75 crores. More than 50% drop from its opening day, which is quite worrying for the makers.

Looking at its current performance, OK Jaanu might stand around 20-22 crores by the end of its opening week at the box office.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in key roles.

