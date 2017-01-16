A little over two years back when Daawat-e-Ishq had released, it had managed to have just an average weekend of 13.5 crore. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role along with Parineeti Chopra, it was a musical romantic drama. Now in OK Jaanu, Aditya is playing a younger character which is also a lot more urban friendly. Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor is a much better established heroine and though she has a Rock On 2 behind her, she is also the one to be seen in a Superhit Baaghi less than a year back. The film has hardly seen any growth on 3rd Day (1st Sunday) with 13.80 crore coming over the weekend.

Both Daawat-e-Ishq and OK Jaanu are backed by premium production houses. Yash Raj Films made Daawat-e-Ishq while Dharma Productions (along with Mani Ratnam) has bankrolled OK Jaanu. Hence, expectations from the film were to have higher numbers than what have been eventually gathered. As a matter of fact if one compares the weekend numbers of OK Jaanu with Aditya’s own Aashiqui 2 or Shuddh Desi Romance (which again dealt with the subject of live-in relationships), this is how the film stands:

Shuddh Desi Romance – 23.5 crore

Aashiqui 2 – 18.25 crore

OK Jaanu – 13.80 crore

Daawat-e-Ishq – 13.5 crore

As for Dangal, it collected 4.24 crore more on its fourth Sunday, which was pretty much on the same lines as what OK Jaanu has collected in its first Sunday (4.82 crores). Audiences have been clearly split between the two films and since OK Jaanu is primarily catering to the urban audiences, Dangal is facing competition with the very same segment while continuing to be more comfortable in the interiors.

Currently, Dangal stands at 370.11 crore and one looks forward to yet another record of 375 crore been set before the Aamir Khan starrer enters in the fifth week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder