After three weeks of some powerful times in theaters, it is back to just about fair footfalls in theaters. There are two Hindi films currently in the running – OK Jaanu and Dangal. However, even the combined collections of both films haven’t managed to go past the 10 crore mark on Saturday. This when between them at least 2500 screens are booked, which means a capacity of around 25 crore in the offering. However, with less than 10 crore coming in, theaters are running at less than 40% overall capacity, which tells the tale.

OK Jaanu is the first release of the year and its growth from Friday [4.08 crore] to Saturday [4.90 crore] has been just about decent. Standing at 8.98 crore, the film has been fair though many urban romcoms with similar stage, setting, marketing, promotion, pitching and release have done better. It would all boil down to how Sunday footfalls emerge for the film as that would signify if the lifetime total of the film would eventually boast of a healthy number.

Dangal saw some jump in numbers though with 4.06 crore more coming in on Saturday after a fair Friday [1.94 crore], it has crossed the 5 crore mark in its fourth weekend. One expects a good Sunday in terms of the absolute value for the Aamir Khan starrer which would further add on to its current total of 365.87 crore. An All Time Blockbuster, it is continuing to chip in decent numbers, though one would have liked even higher numbers to come in, considering the fact that the competition has been minimal.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources