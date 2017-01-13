Aditya Roy Kapur – Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu, which is the 1st big Bollywood release of 2017 has received an average start at the box office. The film has got an opening of around 25% occupancy in the morning shows.

This romantic musical drama has opened well in multiplexes in the metro cities of Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, however, rural audience haven’t turned up to the theatres to that par.

Despite an average start, OK Jaanu might show substantial growth in the late and evening shows, thanks to its popular music.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage will hit the screens today evening in India. This film’s business would mainly pick up tomorrow.

Other release Haraamkhor featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi has opened low around 5-10% occupancy across the country. This film is completely depending on the positive word of mouth to gain substantial growth over the weekend.