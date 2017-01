Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu showed minimal growth on its 1st Saturday at the box office.

This romantic musical drama raked in 4.90 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 8.98 crores.

Sunday will be crucial for this film, since the collections might get good boost due to holiday.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in key roles.