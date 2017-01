Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu has opened with average numbers on its 1st day at the box office.

The romantic musical drama raked in 4.08 crores yesterday, which is quite fair since the film primarily targets towards metro cities and multiplexes.

The film should show good growth on Saturday and Sunday, to stand with decent opening weekend total at the box office.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Madras Talkies.