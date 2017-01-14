Box Office – OK Jaanu has a fair beginning, needs some push over the weekend

Around four years back when Aashiqui 2 [2013] had released, the film had collected 6 crore at the Box Office. The romantic musical starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor had turned out to be a rage as eventually it managed to do Blockbuster business of 85.4 crore. Further to that, though Aditya didn’t quite garner many successes, Shraddha emerged amongst the top promising newcomers with a flurry of successes. In 2016 though, both Aditya and Shraddha gave a disaster each as Fitoor took an opening of just 3.61 crore while Rock On 2 was one of the biggest disappointments ever with just 2.02 crore.

Now that Aditya and Shraddha have reunited with OK Jaanu, their film has not quite matched the collections of Aashiqui 2 but at least done better than Fitoor and Rock On 2. The film has seen 4.08 crore coming in and though the makers would have found themselves in a relatively more comfortably position had the numbers gone past the 5 crore mark, a start like this is still fair.

OK Jaanu has been made at controlled costs and since satellite, music and other digital rights would help a good chunk of recovery, theatrically even decent numbers would help it pull through. What it still needs though is some good momentum to build up from this point at the least. A weekend of 15 crore plus is the need of the hour, which means the Shaad Ali film would need some sort of push from here. Of course in the final tally it would do much better than both Fitoor and Rock On 2 since it hasn’t seen any negative remarks coming its way, one would have wanted a Hit beginning for 2017 with its first release.

As things stand today, one would have to wait for that for while before the biggies Raees and Kaabil arrive.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

