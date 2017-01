Aditya-Shraddha starrer OK Jaanu continued to remain low in its 2nd weekend at the box office.

This romantic musical drama raked in 2.65 crores and now stands with a grand total of 22.15 crores.

Looking at its current performance, it seems difficult for the film to cross the 25 crore mark by its 2nd week.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in key roles.